Fauci And Pfizer Lied To Trump About COVID-19 Vaccine, Claims Navarro

Authored by Naveen Athrappully via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

Former Trump administration adviser Peter Navarro revealed that the ex-president was allegedly deceived into believing that Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot was a “true vaccine” while blaming Antony Fauci for hiding sensitive information regarding the COVID origin.

Peter Navarro, former trade adviser to President Donald Trump, speaks to reporters as he departs U.S. District Court after he was indicted on two counts of contempt of Congress for his failure to comply with a subpoena from the House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, in Washington on June 3, 2022. (Kevin Lamarque/Reuters)

Fauci and Pfizer “didn’t disclose the side effects of that [vaccine]” to Trump, Navarro said in a May 4 podcast by Patrick Bet-David on YouTube. “And they weren’t clear with him. They made him think that it was a true vaccine when it’s not. It’s mRNA technology.” Traditional vaccines work by introducing a harmless piece of bacteria or virus into the human body to trigger an immune response, with most of these vaccines containing only a weakened or dead microbe.

However, mRNA vaccines do not use any part of the actual bacteria. Instead, they use a molecule called messenger RNA that corresponds to a viral protein, typically a piece of protein that is found in the outer membrane of the virus.

Navarro blamed Fauci for making the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States as bad as it was. Fauci “knew for a fact that that virus came from the Wuhan lab. He knew that because he had funded the gain of function research in that lab and he had already begun to design a cover-up,” he said.

“And we know that from the emails he sent to a group of researchers and academics, trying to get their support to push that ‘come from nature’ theory.”

“If he had simply owned up to the fact that that thing came from the lab, we could have pressured the Chinese to give us the genome sequence which would have allowed us to design an effective vaccine rather than the crap we wound up getting.”

Travel Ban On China

Back in 2006, Navarro wrote a book called “The Coming China Wars” in which he proposed that Beijing will likely create a virus that will kill millions. After news of the COVID-19 outbreak broke out, Navarro took part in a meeting at the White House’s Situation Room on Jan. 28, 2020. This was the first time he met Fauci.

During the meeting, Trump asked for imposing a travel ban on China, Navarro said in the podcast. But the officials in the Situation Room were against making such a decision.

In addition to Fauci, other officials in the room included Robert Redfield, who was the director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as well as Mick Mulvaney, who was the acting White House Chief of Staff.

According to Navarro, he fought with Fauci and Mulvaney regarding the travel ban on China. While leaving the meeting, Mulvaney tried to say that the discussion has come to a consensus against the travel ban. However, Navarro rejected the claim and insisted that “there are no consensus in this room.”

“What I do that night as I go home and I write a memo that I’m going to plaster to the entire task force … that says that if we don’t do this [travel ban], this virus is capable of killing half a million Americans and costing us trillions of dollars. That’s the best memo I’ve probably ever written because it was spot on,” he said on the podcast.

“That day, January 28, was a very significant one overlooked in the history of the pandemic and in American history because Fauci was there, he opposed the president’s travel ban, he lied to the American people.”

“Even if he didn’t know that [the virus] came from the lab, he should have told us it might have come from the lab. And because he didn’t do that, we didn’t get the genome, we didn’t get a thing.”

Suppressing Lab Leak Theory

For almost two years after the pandemic broke out, the lab leak theory of COVID-19 origin was widely dismissed in the mainstream narrative. Facebook censored content discussing the lab leak, only reversing the policy in June 2021.

Read more here...