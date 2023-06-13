The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Foreign National Who Allegedly Bribed Joe and Hunter Biden Claims To Have Incriminating Audio Recordings

June 13, 2023   |   Tags:

A foreign national who allegedly bribed Joe and Hunter Biden claims to have numerous audio recordings with the duo, Sen. Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa) revealed on Monday. The post Foreign National Who Allegedly Bribed Joe and Hunter Biden Claims To Have Incriminating Audio Recordings appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


