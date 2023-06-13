Orange County Anatomy Teacher Placed On Leave Following Clip Discussing Sex Toys, Sexual Pleasure

Authored by Micaela Rocaforte via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

A Placentia-Yorba Linda School District teacher was placed on leave last month after a video was posted online of her explaining how to sexually stimulate the prostate gland to a high school class.

Parents and students gather in protest of school district policy's at the Placentia Yorba Linda Unified School District offices in Placentia, Calif., on Jan. 18, 2022. (John Fredricks/The Epoch Times)

El Dorado High School anatomy and environmental science teacher Judy Rehburg is seen in the video telling students how the male prostate gland can be stimulated through both external touch and anal penetration.

“That’s why, for male and male, anal sex is still very pleasurable,” Rehburg said in the video.

The teacher also discussed the use of sex toys, telling students such are available at local stores such as Target and CVS.

The teacher has now been placed on paid administrative while district officials investigate the incident, a district spokesperson told The Epoch Times.

The spokesperson said the district trusts employees to adhere to its set of expectations and exercise judgment when discussing sensitive topics.

“Please know that our school district has a very explicit set of expectations for the conduct of our employees,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “District employees are trusted to exercise professional judgment when deciding whether or not a particular issue is suitable for study or discussion. In the classroom, employees act on behalf of the district and are expected to follow the adopted curriculum, and they should not advocate personal opinions or viewpoints.”

Some criticized Rehburg’s lesson as inappropriate for students in a June 6 board meeting.

“What Ms. Rehburg did is sexual harassment,” one parent said at the meeting. “We need to protect our children from this.”

Another parent echoed similar sentiments at the board meeting.

“This was a completely inappropriate, obscene and perverse discussion being had by this teacher with high school students paid for by our tax dollars,” the parent said.

But others said Rehburg was simply doing her job.

“Students asked the question,” said one parent during a June 6 board meeting. “She was answering the question in good faith to try to give that student a complete and well-thought-out answer to keep them from going home and googling it. This is not part of the teachers’ normal curriculum.”

Additionally, a student at the board meeting who is in Rehburg’s anatomy class said the video was taken out of context.

The student said Rehburg gave students a Google survey form for students to anonymously submit questions on reproductive anatomy, and made it clear she would answer such questions only in the context of anatomy.

The student said that in the video, Rehburg was responding to a question a student had submitted about the male prostate, according to the post.

“I don’t think an almost 20-year career should be thrown away for a one-minute video that was taken out of context,” the student said.

Following Rehburg’s leave, an anonymous Instagram account @freejudy began posting statements from students who were in the room during the lesson.

In one post, an anonymous student explained that Rehburg was teaching a reproductive anatomy unit, and that parents and students were required to sign off on the class syllabus at the beginning of the year.

“I am more than certain not a single student felt uncomfortable in that class,” the post stated. “She made sure to tell us about the whole curriculum at the beginning of the year, and students and parents were required to sign a syllabus at the beginning of the year.”

Rehburg was not immediately available for comment.