Southern Baptists Wishing God Had Written Some Kind Of Book Telling Them Who Can Be Ordained As A Pastor

June 13, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

NEW ORLEANS, LA — Church leaders with the Southern Baptist Convention are debating a measure to enshrine a ban on appointing female pastors, with many frustrated attendees now wishing God had written some sort of book telling them whether or not a pastor can be a woman.



Read More...