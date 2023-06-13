The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Tax Dollars at Work: Biden Admin Has Paid Dead People Nearly a Billion Dollars

June 13, 2023   |   Tags:

The Biden administration in 2021 and 2022 paid dead people almost a billion dollars in improper payments, a new report shows, underscoring the extreme largesse of mistaken and overpaid funds that plague the federal government. The post Tax Dollars at Work: Biden Admin Has Paid Dead People Nearly a Billion Dollars appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x