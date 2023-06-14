The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

EPA Admits Proposal to Ban Essential Dry Cleaning Chemical Won’t Help The Environment

The Environmental Protection Agency says its own rule proposal to ban a chemical used by many dry cleaners would have little impact on the environment, but its effects "could be devastating" for small businesses across the country, according to industry experts. The post EPA Admits Proposal to Ban Essential Dry Cleaning Chemical Won’t Help The Environment appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


