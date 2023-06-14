Intelligence Analyst Sounds Alarm On CCP's Influence Over WHO Through 'One Health' Ideologies

Authored by Matt McGregor via The Epoch Times (emphasis ours),

An intelligence analyst is sounding the alarm on the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) military strategy of influencing the World Health Organization’s (WHO) policies through “One Health” ideologies.

Intelligence analyst Brian O'Shea, 2023. (Courtesy of Brian O'Shea)

“We are at war with the Chinese Communist Party,” Brian O’Shea told The Epoch Times. “Many people don’t understand or see this because—as the Chinese say—the God of War has many faces.”

In this case, the battlefield isn’t men in uniform with artillery, O’Shea said.

“The battlefield is all around us,” he said.

O’Shea began his career with the Military Intelligence Corps, where he was trained in electronic warfare and various methods of intelligence analyses before he went into tactical military intelligence with the 1st Special Forces Group, then later the 5th Special Forces Group.

“I learned to spot the patterns and connect the dots,” O’Shea said. “Zooming in and zooming out, I looked at what’s going on the ground and asked: ‘How does this connect on the national level? How does this connect on an international level?”

O’Shea continued to work in intelligence after his 11 years with the special forces, eventually landing in the private sector working in competitive intelligence.

Later, he decided that he wanted to offer his skill set to those “who might think these services are out of reach,” providing investigative aid and education to people who are being surveilled, stalked, or have even received death threats, which is how he met his wife: author and journalist Naomi Wolf.

O’Shea, in addition to being the chief operating officer of Centurion Intelligence Partners, contributes as an investigative journalist to Wolf’s Daily Clout platform.

‘Drumbeat at Every Level of Society’

During the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020, O’Shea and Wolf witnessed policies not consistent with science but with authoritarian rule.

“I remember Naomi saying, ‘They’re never going to let us out,’ and I thought, ‘That’s crazy,’” O’Shea said. “But she was right.”

Then, as the vaccines emerged, O’Shea said he began to recognize the methods by which the propaganda fueling them was carried out.

“At first, I thought it was just strange that there was this push for a vaccine for a virus that even the early statistics showed had a 99-plus percent survival rate,” O’Shea said. “It just seemed like one of the programs I would have implemented to propagandize against terrorism. It had this drumbeat at every level of society.”

The more dots he connected, the more he saw what he believed to be a coordination of efforts.

“The same people pushing the dangers of the virus were the same people pushing this cure-all vaccine that was supposed to save the world,” O’Shea said.

One Health’s Mission Creep

Through its One Health ideology, the WHO can engineer a level of control over its member nations evocative of the CCP’s dominance over its population by modeling and adopting the CCP’s ecological civilization policies, O’Shea said. These policies, like One Health, eventually infiltrate every aspect of life.

The WHO defines One Health as an “integrated, unifying approach that aims to sustainably balance and optimize the health of people, animals, and ecosystems.”

The WHO presented a draft of a pandemic treaty in May at the 76th World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland, where national leaders discussed the treaty and 307 proposed amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations (IHR).

The treaty described One Health as the interconnection of “the health of humans, domestic and wild animals, plants, and the wider environment (including ecosystems).”

It seems reasonable, O’Shea said, because humans could very well be affected by the sickness of local wildlife.

“Where it gets dangerous is where One Health started having something called mission creep,” O’Shea said.

Mission creep is a military term defined as a mission expanding beyond its scope.

Formerly called One Medicine, based on the holistic medical theory originating in the 1930s, One Health was revised to include policies such as regulating how governments spend money and how farmers manage agriculture.

A surveillance system is incorporated to guarantee everyone is adhering to these One Health policies, O’Shea said, creating biosecurity to ensure biodiversity.

The word “surveillance” is found 11 times in the WHO’s treaty (pdf) titled “Bureau’s text of the WHO CA+,” such as under Article 4 on page 7, where it states, “The Parties shall take prevention and surveillance measures that are consistent with and supportive of effective implantation of the International Health Regulations.”

There are also guidelines detailed for combating what it calls an “infodemic,” defined as “false or misleading information in digital and physical environments during a disease outbreak.”

Zoonotic Spillover and ‘Eminent Domain’

“Where it gets chilling is when it starts blaming humans for the reason for an outbreak, insisting on our actions that need to be changed,” O’Shea said.

Among One Health’s objectives is the prevention of zoonotic spillover of pathogens from animals to humans, which the WHO maintains is the predominant cause of infectious disease, as well as the primary cause of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It causes confusion and risk-taking behaviors that can harm health,” the document states. “It also leads to mistrust in health authorities and undermines the public health response.”

