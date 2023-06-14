The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Maine Democrats Scramble To Rig State Elections With Unconstitutional Ranked-Choice Voting

People voting on Election DayMaine Democrats are on the cusp of passing a constitutional amendment proposal that seeks to expand the use of ranked-choice voting (RCV) in state elections. Under RCV, voters rank candidates in order of preference. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of first-choice votes in the first round of voting, the last-place finisher is […]


