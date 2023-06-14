The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

New York Grand Jury Indicts Daniel Penny in Subway Chokehold Death

June 14, 2023   |   Tags:

NEW YORK—A New York grand jury on Wednesday voted to indict Daniel Penny, a former U.S. Marine sergeant, in last month's killing of Jordan Neely with a chokehold on a Manhattan subway car, according to local media, citing unnamed law enforcement sources. The post New York Grand Jury Indicts Daniel Penny in Subway Chokehold Death appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x