Senators Won’t Reauthorize Warrantless Wiretapping FBI Used Against Trump Without Changes

A U.S. surveillance program aimed at countering foreign threats that intelligence officials have used to spy on Americans faced resistance from both Republicans and Democrats at a Senate hearing to discuss its renewal on Tuesday. The post Senators Won’t Reauthorize Warrantless Wiretapping FBI Used Against Trump Without Changes appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


