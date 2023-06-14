Senators Won’t Reauthorize Warrantless Wiretapping FBI Used Against Trump Without Changes

June 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A U.S. surveillance program aimed at countering foreign threats that intelligence officials have used to spy on Americans faced resistance from both Republicans and Democrats at a Senate hearing to discuss its renewal on Tuesday. The post Senators Won’t Reauthorize Warrantless Wiretapping FBI Used Against Trump Without Changes appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...