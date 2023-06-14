Ukraine's Dams & Reservoirs

Ukraine's dams have been the target of attacks on multiple occasions since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

The destruction of the Kakhovka dam on 6 June though was on a level not previously seen in this war. The resulting deluge triggered a humanitarian disaster: claiming lives, displacing people, cutting off drinking water, and swamping agricultural land. Ukraine and Russia have accused each other of carrying out the potential war crime.

New reports are now also emerging of another dam destruction, this time a smaller one on the Mokri Yaly river in the Donetsk region. Ukraine has accused Russia of doing so in order to slow Ukrainian advances in the region.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong notes, with the increasingly pivotal role being played in the war by the dams of Ukraine, this infographic reveals where the country's over 1,000 reservoirs are located, and the volume of water which they held before the conflict began.

