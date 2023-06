WATCH: Waco Cops Go to Wrong Home, Kill Innocent Couple’s Dog

“You shot my dog?” Waco, TX — A horrific turn of events unfolded in Texas when Waco Police officers, responding to a 911 call, arrived at the wrong address and fatally shot an innocent couple’s dog. Bodycam footage of this gross incompetence has been released by the Waco Police, which provides a harrowing view of …



Read More...