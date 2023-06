Wednesday Is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Please Don’t Make Joe Biden Run Again

June 14, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

What happened: A White House aide purporting to speak on behalf of President Joe Biden, 80, issued a proclamation Wednesday to commemorate World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. The post Wednesday Is World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. Please Don't Make Joe Biden Run Again appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...