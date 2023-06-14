The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

White House Post of Graph Bragging About Inflation Going Down Completely Blows Up in Its Face

June 14, 2023   |   Tags:

The Biden administration — an endless reservoir of unintentional comedy that would be funny in another context — is at it again. The White House’s latest self-own appeared in the […] The post White House Post of Graph Bragging About Inflation Going Down Completely Blows Up in Its Face appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x