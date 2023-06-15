Bidens 'Coerced' Burisma Founder To Pay $10 Million In Bribes: FBI Source

According to sources close to The Federalist, the Bidens allegedly 'coerced' a foreign national - identified by individuals with knowledge of the matter as Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky - to pay them $10 million in bribes.

Whether or not the FBI investigated this explosive claim is unknown, however.

On Monday, Sen. Chuck Grassley revealed a foreign national — identified by individuals with knowledge of the matter as Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky — allegedly possessed 17 recordings implicating the Bidens in a pay-to-play scandal. While 15 of the audio recordings consisted of phone calls between Zlochevsky and Hunter Biden, two were of calls the Ukrainian had with then-Vice President Joe Biden, according to the FD-1023. The Federalist has now learned the FD-1023 reported the CHS saying the Bidens “coerced” Zlochevsky to pay the bribes. Sources familiar with the investigation also explained the context of Zlochevsky’s statements, and that context further bolsters the CHS’s reporting. -The Federalist

According to the FBI's Confidential Human Source behind the controversial FD-1023 document that the agency had been stonewalling until last week, in the 2015-2016 timeframe, the CHS warned Zlochevsky to stay away from the Bidens.

Then, after Donald Trump won the 2016 US election, Zlochevsky allegedly told the CHS he was 'dismayed,' and feared that an investigation would reveal the $10 million payments - which consisted of $5 million to Hunter Biden and $5 million to Joe Biden.

After the CHS told Zlochevsky he hoped he'd taken precautions to protect himself, the Burisma founder allegedly detailed the steps he'd taken to avoid detection - including never directly paying the "Big Guy,' while claiming that it would take a decade to unravel the various money trails. Zlochevsky then mentioned the 17 audio recordings of conversations with the Bidens that he kept for insurance.

The broader context of this conversation adds to the plausibility of Zlochevsky’s claims that he possessed recordings implicating the Bidens. And we already know from Grassley and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer that the FBI considered the CHS, who relayed Zlochevsky’s claims to the FBI, a “highly credible” source. Further, according to individuals familiar with the investigation, the FBI admitted the CHS’s intel was unrelated to the information Rudy Giuliani had provided the Western District of Pennsylvania’s U.S. attorney’s office — the office then-Attorney General William Barr had tasked with reviewing any new information related to Ukraine. -The Federalist

According to the Federalist's sources, investigators out of the FBI's Pittsburgh office found an earlier FD-1023 related to the same CHS, which led agents to question him or her again on June 30, 2020, uncovering the details regarding Burisma's alleged bribery.

And Donald Trump was impeached for having the audacity to ask Ukraine to investigate.

In May, the House Oversight Committee released banking records which congressional investigators have been poring through to unravel the complex web behind the Biden family's financial arrangements, which House Republicans claim provide concrete evidence of public corruption involving foreign nationals.