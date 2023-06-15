Brickbat: We Run a Tight Ship

June 15, 2023

The Clayton County, Georgia, sheriff arrested three of its employees and two of its contractors in less than a week. Contractor Sarai Tatiana Ali was charged with obstruction and being a party to a crime in connection with efforts to steal from inmates. Correctional Officer Sean Hollinshead was charged with criminal negligence and violation of oath of office for orchestrating an attack on an inmate. Contractor Iyana Dixon was charged with using a stolen credit card. And Correctional Officer Tabitha Clifton was charged with violation of oath of office and nurse Jessica Castellanos charged with obstruction of an officer for giving contraband to inmates.

