Divorcee Lauren Southern Backtracks on Trad Wife Life & Takes Hits At The Right

June 15, 2023 | Tags: conservatives

Former 'trad wife' poster girl Lauren Southern is getting a divorce. Lana responds to her divorce video commentary, which takes hits on the right, and gives her perspective on marriage. Video is also on Odysee | BitChute | Rumble | GabTV VK | Twitter | YouTube | Telegram | redicemembers.com Sign up for a membership at redicemembers.com or odysee.com/@redicetv or subscribestar.com/redice. Get full access to our extensive archives, watch or listen to all our shows. Stream or download over 2000 programs, including radio shows, videos, TV segments & our exclusive show Weekend Warrior. You get access to exclusive videos + all new videos are made available to members first. Subscribe on BitChute: bitchute.com/redicetvFollow us on Odysee: Odysee.com/@redicetvUse our Odysee invite link: Odysee.com/$/invite/@redicetvFollow…



Read More...