Hero Trump Saves Government Secrets From Cyberattack By Hiding Them At Mar-a-Lago

June 15, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The nation united in grateful praise of President Trump this morning when it was revealed that he had protected government secrets from a devastating cyberattack by hiding them all in boxes at Mar-a-Lago.



Read More...