Newsom Met With Sheriff Who Wants To Prosecute DeSantis for Sending Migrants to California
June 15, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D.) said this week that he met with a Texas sheriff who wants to press charges against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R.) for flying migrants away from Texas. The post Newsom Met With Sheriff Who Wants To Prosecute DeSantis for Sending Migrants to California appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.
