The Bidens ‘Coerced’ Burisma To Pay $10 Million In Bribes, Says Credible FBI Source

June 15, 2023 | Tags: Corruption, FBI, FEDERALIST

Burisma founder Mykola Zlochevsky wasn’t far from the mark when he said it would take 10 years to unravel the complex payment path that led to Joe Biden.



Read More...