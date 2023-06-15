The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

TikTok To Sponsor Journalism Conference Amid Espionage and Propaganda Allegations

June 15, 2023   |   Tags:

TikTok is sponsoring a journalism conference for a media watchdog group that aims to "fortify journalism's role in a free society," even as the social media giant comes under fire for helping China spy on journalists and disseminate pro-Beijing propaganda. The post TikTok To Sponsor Journalism Conference Amid Espionage and Propaganda Allegations appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x