Tucker Carlson: Is Joe Biden A "Wannabe Dictator"?

After delivering an epic condemnation of the Deep State ('permanent Washington') in his previous episode - which has now been view over 90 million times - Tucker Carlson turns his acerbic eye to his former employer - Fox News - and the "wannabe dictator" in The White House debacle.

On Tuesday this weekend, shortly after former President Trump's arrest, Fox News ran two video feeds (of Biden and Trump) simultaneously with the following chyron: "wannabe dictator speaks at The White House after having his political rival arrested."

The words were on the screen less than 30 seconds but the effect was immediate inside Fox as Carlson notes "the women who run the network panicked... first they scolded the producer... less than 24 hours after that, he resigned (he'd been at Fox for more than a decade, considered one of the most capable people in the building."

Then, the company issued a public apology: "the chyron was taken down immediately," adding ominously that the situation was "addressed."

The rest of the media were 'outraged' - "suggesting Biden is a dictator crossed the line" remarked The Washington Post.

Several members of the liberati called for the banning of any criticism of the President, laughing demanding an action that only dictators would do.

But here's the former Fox News host's first point:

"Democrats were very very angry... but why were they angry? If the banner was false, why the hysteria? Lies don't seem to bother anyone anymore... if some cable news producer had called Biden a genius, or secretly Sudanese, would anyone be yallin gabout it?"

So, calling Joe Biden a 'wannabe dictator' apparently crossed the line:

"So, if you're being honest with yourself, you have to wonder if Joe Biden is a wannabe dictator?"

The White House spokesperson's response was akin to 'of course, Joe Biden is not a dictator, just because he wants to put his political opponent in jail for a crime that he himself committed...doesn't mean he has a totalitarian impulse'.

Carlson then proceeds to break down the basic tenets of a dictator.. and the show seems to fit rather well...

Not-dictator-y at all...

Watch the latest Tucker on Twitter episode below:

Ep. 4 Wannabe Dictator pic.twitter.com/MDcs5g0gxB — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) June 15, 2023

