Biden’s (Iran) Deal That Dare Not Speak Its Name

June 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

According to news reports, Biden is prepared to authorize billions of dollars in payments to Iran in exchange for the release of U.S. prisoners, a halt to militia attacks on U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria, cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, a moratorium on ballistic missile sales to Russia, and a freeze on uranium enrichment at 60 percent (90 percent enriched uranium is considered weapons-grade). Biden will say this perverse arrangement is necessary to free innocents and prevent the outbreak of war. What he won’t be able to do is call it a deal. The post Biden's (Iran) Deal That Dare Not Speak Its Name appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



