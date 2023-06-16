The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Earned Knowledge, L7, P4

June 16, 2023   |   Tags:

Another major feature of Roman cities were the baths, more or less a Roman version of the Greek gumnasion. Roman baths were fairly similar to modern health clubs. Upon entering you’d go to a locker room of sorts, then to an exercise area (boxing, discus throwing, weight lifting, wrestling) or to a swimming pool, or … Continue reading "Earned Knowledge, L7, P4"

The post Earned Knowledge, L7, P4 appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x