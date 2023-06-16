Earned Knowledge, L7, P4

June 16, 2023 | Tags: FREEMANS PERSPECTIVE

Another major feature of Roman cities were the baths, more or less a Roman version of the Greek gumnasion. Roman baths were fairly similar to modern health clubs. Upon entering you’d go to a locker room of sorts, then to an exercise area (boxing, discus throwing, weight lifting, wrestling) or to a swimming pool, or … Continue reading "Earned Knowledge, L7, P4"

The post Earned Knowledge, L7, P4 appeared first on Free-Man's Perspective.



Read More...