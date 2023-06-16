The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Lied About ‘Record’ Job Gains, Stats Show

June 16, 2023   |   Tags:

Kentucky Democratic governor Andy Beshear says that under his watch, there are "more Kentuckians employed than ever before in state history." There are actually fewer Kentuckians working now than when Beshear took office, labor statistics show. The post Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Lied About 'Record' Job Gains, Stats Show appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x