Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Lied About ‘Record’ Job Gains, Stats Show

June 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Kentucky Democratic governor Andy Beshear says that under his watch, there are "more Kentuckians employed than ever before in state history." There are actually fewer Kentuckians working now than when Beshear took office, labor statistics show. The post Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear Lied About 'Record' Job Gains, Stats Show appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...