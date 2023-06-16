Space Force Chief Says State "Anti-LGBT" Laws Threaten US Military Readiness

At a pride event held this month at the Pentagon, Space Force Chief Operating Officer Lt. Gen. DeAnna Burt attacked the proliferation of over 400 state regulations which she described as "anti-LGBTQ+" and suggested that such laws were a danger to military readiness and to individual soldiers. The how and why of her claims are not as clear, though Burt appeared to insinuate that these laws would "distract" service members from their duties by preventing them from being their "true selves."

The supposed threat of anti-LGBT laws apparently extends to the children of service members, as Burt asserted in an indirect manner that soldiers who are parents might feel unsafe if their trans kids do not have access to gender affirming healthcare.

To date, the overwhelming majority of state restrictions that have passed pertain only to the protection of minors. Also, no scientific proof of "trans children" or gender fluidity as a biological or psychological reality has ever been produced. The concept is being adopted within numerous government institutions from public schools to the Department of Defense, yet it remains baseless and subjective in its origins.

There has been a pervasive social trend in the US which seeks to indoctrinate children into the LGBT fold. This is why, as Burt notes, some surveys show nearly 20% of Gen Z identifying as LGBT affiliated in the past year. While the parameters of these surveys are highly questionable, it is statistically impossible for the gay community to grow from only 2%-3% of the population to nearly 20% in the span of just a decade.

With alternative sexuality widely accepted in the west for well over 30 years if not longer and most population surveys being anonymous, the only explanation for the spike is social pressure, media saturation and propaganda. In other words, the trans movement is a fabrication built on activism rather than science. It is a purely political ideology.

This is why numerous conservative states have passed laws specifically preventing LGBT and gender identity politics from being taught in public schools; there is no room for ideological zealotry in academics. It is also the reason why gender bending surgeries and hormone treatments for children with long term effects including sterilization are being banned. These laws hold that minors are not mature enough to consent to these procedures. They also take into account the manipulations of narcissistic parents seeking to exploit their children as virtue signal props.

Immediately after DeAnna Burt's speech to the Pentagon the Space Force posted a Twitter proclamation in tandem with the Air Force to show their support for Pride month.

June is #PrideMonth! The Department of the Air Force proudly recognizes and celebrates generations of LGBTQI+ service members and their contributions to our #AirForce & #SpaceForce. pic.twitter.com/lQi9lH5sdr — U.S. Air Force (@usairforce) June 7, 2023

The Space Force is the smallest branch of the military with only 8600 personnel, and as such it is not hurting in the area of recruitment. However, US military leadership has become increasingly obsessed with woke cultism in the past few years, which may be a key reason why recruitment numbers are in steep decline in all other branches.

The fact of the matter is that the DoD is catering to a slim minority of activists, most of whom will never join the military anyway and have very little to offer in combat roles even if they did. Studies show that 77% of all Gen Z candidates are unfit for military duty because of mental instability and physical limitations.

In the meantime, they are alienating the primary candidates for combat; namely fighting age conservatives and independents, most of them males. This has been the historical standard without fail. Regardless of how one feels about the overall purpose of the military in American foreign policy, it would appear that the services are being dismantled from within. At the same time, US forces are being made into a laughing stock in the eyes of the world.

Beyond this, though, is the startling trend of government officials and military representatives openly defending the woke conditioning and surgical mutilation of very young children. Burt's argument boils down to this - "If you don't let us brainwash your kids and give them sex change surgeries, you are putting our national security at risk." Not long ago, the political left claimed that this conditioning was a "conspiracy theory" and that gender based hormones and surgeries were "never" targeted to minors. Now, they vehemently promote the effort without shame.