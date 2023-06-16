Under Biden, Hatch Act Violations No Longer Front-Page Corruption News

June 16, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

During Donald Trump's presidency, mainstream media were very serious about violations of the Hatch Act, which bans government officials from campaigning on the job. Now that the Biden administration is blowing off the federal ethics law, media are treating it like a joke. The post Under Biden, Hatch Act Violations No Longer Front-Page Corruption News appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...