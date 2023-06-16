WHOA: Even BlackRock Is Advising Its Clients to Move Investments to Gold

June 16, 2023

Has hell frozen over? It must have, because one of the chief architects trying to build hell on earth has recommended a move that goes against everything they’ve been saying for years.

BlackRock, the world’s largest asset management firm and the biggest promoters of Environment, Social, and Governance (ESG) investments, has released a report recommending investors allocate money into physical precious metals.

“Gold is having a moment; one we believe is likely to continue. The precious metal has risen over 8% so far in 2023, thanks to a combination of positive factors,” the analysts said in the report. “Gold fell from its May 3 high around $2050 per ounce amid expectations the U.S. would avoid missing the deadline to raise the debt ceiling. That said, the decline occurred after gold rallied nearly 30% from its 52-week low. If gold proves able to sustain a rally above its 10-year high of $2067, that may suggest another leg in the rally is likely.”

Despite the fact that BlackRock has been investing for itself in precious metals for years, they’ve never recommended doing so to individual investors.

"This move is not surprising considering they're in the business of not only making money, but making sure their investors don't lose too much," said Jonathan Rose, co-founder of Genesis Gold Group. "They are pushing ESG funds which have proven to lose money, so promoting gold at this time makes sense as they try to achieve balance."

While BlackRock and the World Economic Forum claim ESG funds are beneficial, their actions do not jibe with their words. Even the Biden-Harris regime has tried to force the issue by incentivizing financial advisors to push ESG investments even as they continuously lose money. This is why tens of thousands of Americans are moving their retirement accounts to self-directed IRAs backed by physical precious metals.

Unlike other precious metals companies, Genesis Gold Group does not take advantage of investors’ angst to push them into the wrong metals. Their focus is on customer service and putting the right mix of metals into their clients’ portfolios through rollovers or transfers of retirement accounts. This is why they don’t engage in the devious ploy of “free” silver marketing.

BlackRock is not alone with their sudden adoration of precious metals. China continues to ramp up purchases of gold, hitting all-time highs each of the last seven months. Central Banks have been buying as much gold as they can for two years, slowing only recently when investors started noticing and calling them out.

It behooves Americans who are concerned about the future to contact Genesis Gold Group. They’ll receive a free Definitive Gold Guide and will work with faith-driven, patriotic experts who can set up their retirement accounts with the winning mix of physical precious metals.

