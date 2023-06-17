Biden is Even More Pro-China Than the Rest of His Administration
June 17, 2023 | Tags: Politics, SONS OF LIBERTYHow bad is Biden on China? Even in an administration where the State Department feigned outrage over China’s spy balloon while secretly dismissing any actions and moving forward with rapprochement, where the Department of Defense has been chasing down its Chinese opposite numbers while begging for a meeting, and in which Secretary of State Blinken …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments