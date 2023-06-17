Castle America: Peter Brimelow Responds to N.Y. A.G.’s Allegations

I wrote in January about a New York trial court decision that allowed the New York Attorney General's office to subpoena VDARE's records related to alleged financial self-dealing by nonprofit directors; I quoted extensively from the decision. Peter Brimelow of VDARE has written up a response to the Attorney General's allegations, and I'm glad to pass it along as a counterpoint to the court decision. I've also updated the original post to link to the response.

