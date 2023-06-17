Congratulations to Randy Barnett and Sam Bray, on Their S. Ct. Cites

June 17, 2023 | Tags: REASON

Randy Barnett's The Original Meaning of the Commerce Clause was cited on Thursday by Justice Thomas's dissent in Haaland v. Brackeen and on May 25 in Justice Thomas's concurrence in Sackett v. EPA, and Sam Bray's "Necessary and Proper" and "Cruel and Unusual": Hendiadys in the Constitution was cited on Thursday by Justice Gorsuch's dissent in Lac du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa Indians v. Coughlin. Nice!

