Peter Hotez Shrouds Himself in Fake Science as He Sidesteps Debate with RFK Jr on Joe Rogan’s Podcast

There’s no other way to put it. He’s ducking the fight.

“Dr.” Peter Hotez, the Big Pharma mouthpiece who is so militantly pro-vaxx that he makes Anthony Fauci seem like a vaccine skeptic, thought it was a good idea to speak out against Joe Rogan’s interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Spotify Has Stopped Even Sort of Trying to Stem Joe Rogan’s Vaccine Misinformation. It’s really true ⁦@annamerlan⁩ just awful. And from all the online attacks I’m receiving after this absurd podcast, it’s clear many actually believe this nonsense https://t.co/GwIFsOODC2 — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 17, 2023

Rogan retorted with an offer of $100,000 for a debate.

Peter, if you claim what RFKjr is saying is “misinformation” I am offering you $100,000.00 to the charity of your choice if you’re willing to debate him on my show with no time limit. https://t.co/m0HxYek0GX — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 17, 2023

RFK Jr reiterated the offer.

Peter. Let’s finally have the respectful,congenial,informative debate that the American people deserve. — Robert F. Kennedy Jr (@RobertKennedyJr) June 17, 2023

Hotez said, “Call me!”

Joe, you have my cell, my email, I’m always willing to speak with you https://t.co/dJDzJMxBwi — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 17, 2023

Rogan called him out instead.

This is a non answer. I challenged you publicly because you publicly quote tweeted and agreed with that dogshit vice article. If you’re really serious about what you stand for, you now have a massive opportunity for a debate that will reach the largest audience a discussion… https://t.co/g1FGalC0Ym — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 17, 2023

Rogan also noted that Hotez tried to get “Big Time” on him:

By the way, @PeterHotez , I saw this tweet that you deleted. pic.twitter.com/eS7ynkGqGO — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 17, 2023

Hotez deflected.

Joe if you are serious about addressing vaccines + the fact that 200,000 unvaccinated Americans needlessly perished during our awful delta/BA.1 Covid waves (including 40,000 in our state of Texas) because they fell victims to vaccine disinformation: I want to have that discussion https://t.co/m8vGNtLnJs — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 18, 2023

Rogan reiterated.

Again, I’m going to ask you very clearly, are you willing to debate @RobertKennedyJr on my podcast? https://t.co/vFkzW9CCBq — Joe Rogan (@joerogan) June 18, 2023

Elon Musk chimed in.

He’s afraid of a public debate, because he knows he’s wrong — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 17, 2023

Hotez didn’t like it.

Seriously Elon? This is monstrous. 200,000 Americans needlessly perished (including 40,000 Texans, our neighbors) because they were victims of antivaccine disinformation during our awful Covid delta/BA.1 waves in 2021-22. Please don’t do this… https://t.co/qqBDjoPeRs — Prof Peter Hotez MD PhD (@PeterHotez) June 18, 2023

Steve Kirsch and others upped the ante.

I just upped the @joerogan debate offer to $600K for Hotez to debate RFK Jr. https://t.co/K1R6FLjGe7 — Steve Kirsch (@stkirsch) June 18, 2023

With all the lunacy, it was former actress and current… something… Alyssa Milano who reigns supreme as most unhinged, and of course Hotez retweeted her. She made the dreaded “no need for Hotez to debate because he’s right” argument.

For the record, @PeterHotez has been on our podcast multiple times. He doesn’t need to debate a science-denier on the podcast of someone who has given platforms to science deniers. He’s already won the debate with the truth.https://t.co/F7XhUOUI62 — Sorry Not Sorry (@sorrynotsorry) June 18, 2023

And that’s your weekend roundup.

