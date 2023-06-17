The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Peter Hotez Shrouds Himself in Fake Science as He Sidesteps Debate with RFK Jr on Joe Rogan’s Podcast

There’s no other way to put it. He’s ducking the fight.

“Dr.” Peter Hotez, the Big Pharma mouthpiece who is so militantly pro-vaxx that he makes Anthony Fauci seem like a vaccine skeptic, thought it was a good idea to speak out against Joe Rogan’s interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Rogan retorted with an offer of $100,000 for a debate.

RFK Jr reiterated the offer.

Hotez said, “Call me!”

Rogan called him out instead.

Rogan also noted that Hotez tried to get “Big Time” on him:

Hotez deflected.

Rogan reiterated.

Elon Musk chimed in.

Hotez didn’t like it.

Steve Kirsch and others upped the ante.

With all the lunacy, it was former actress and current… something… Alyssa Milano who reigns supreme as most unhinged, and of course Hotez retweeted her. She made the dreaded “no need for Hotez to debate because he’s right” argument.

And that’s your weekend roundup.

