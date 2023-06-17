Remember When A Russian KGB Informant Warned Us About The Four Stages Of Marxist Ideological Subversion, & We Didn’t Listen? (Video)

Yuri Bezmenov was a former KGB informant, Soviet journalist and defector who sat down with G. Edward Griffin back in 1984 and informed him regarding the four stages of Marxist ideological subversion and how it would eventually weaken the nation and ultimately destroy us, and he was right. While many have listened to the interview, …



Read More...