Struggling Bud Light Introduces New Ad Campaign To Focus On 'Beer'

Anheuser-Busch InBev's Bud Light is set to reveal a new marketing campaign about the basics: beer. And that's what the brewer should've done all along, but its Harvard-educated 'woke' marketing VP Alissa Heinerscheid thought it would be a great idea to use a clownish, male-to-female trans-TikTok star to promote the beer that sparked ten weeks of boycotts (still ongoing).

"We recognize that over the last two months, the discussion surrounding our company and Bud Light has moved away from beer and this has impacted our consumers, our business partners, and our employees," Anheuser-Busch InBev North America CEO Brendan Whitworth wrote in a statement that was published in a filing Thursday.

Whitworth announced several important actions. One includes "providing financial assistance to our independent wholesalers," he said. Many distributors have been stuck holding the bag of unwanted Bud Light products as a nationwide boycott worsens into summer.

Another action, which begins next week, will be a new ad campaign that "reinforces" Bud Light "is easy to drink and easy to enjoy," the CEO said. Limited details about the new ad campaign to stoke demand were given, but we're guessing Bud Light will focus just on beer rather than promoting woke gender identity.

To all our valued consumers, we hear you. Our summer advertising launches next week and you can look forward to Bud Light reinforcing what you've always loved about our brand – that it's easy to drink and easy to enjoy.

There was no mention by Whitworth of the disastrous ad campaign with transgender social media personality Dylan Mulvaney that sparked the boycott and has since led to ten weeks of crashing sales while beer drinkers gravitate to Modelo.

One Anheuser-Busch distributor told The Wall Street Journal this week, "Our year is screwed" because of slumping sales and since they don't carry Modelo.

Betting on a new ad campaign to stop the bleeding is a gamble. Dave Williams, vice president of consumer insights and analytics at Bump Williams, told USA Today this week that Bud Light faces further declines and Modelo will continue to take market share nationwide.

Bud Light has an uphill battle to regain its customer base after abandoning them for a clownish trans-TikTok star. The damage seems irreversible as many beer drinkers have realized the light beer is 'piss water masquerading as beer.'