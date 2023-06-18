Armed ATF & IRS Agents Hit Montana Gun Store With "Soviet-Style Intimidation Raid"

Heavily armed agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) raided a gun store in Great Falls, Montana, last week in what was described by a local lawmaker as a "Soviet-style intimidation raids."

Tom Van Hoose, the owner of Highwood Creek Outfitters, told the local media outlet KRTV that 20 heavily armed agents swarmed his gun shop on Wednesday morning, confiscated 13 years of 4473 forms, and copied the firearm acquisition and disposition book.

"The fact that they think we make so much money as a gun business that they had to come investigate all the thousands, hundreds of thousands, millions of dollars whatever it is we supposedly absconded with, anybody that knows the margins in the gun business knows they're not that high," said Van Hoose.

He said the reason for the raid is unclear. He believes it could be part of a nationwide trend by Biden's ATF:

"I can only assume that it's because of the style of weapons that we have and the press that's so against them. "The current administration seems to be hell-bent on getting those guns out of the hands of average Americans."

Van Hoose spoke to the firearms blog The Truth About Guns, stating that the IRS claimed he had underreported and failed to report millions of dollars of income. The shop owner denied the accusation.

On Friday, Congressman Matt Rosendale sent a letter to ATF Director Steven Dettelbach and IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel, asking for answers and calling the raid "outrageous."

"Under Director Dettelbach's leadership of the ATF, a pattern of intimidation and harassment against hardworking Americans has emerged – Montanans will not tolerate these political witch hunts. I remind both Director Dettelbach and Commissioner Werfel that Congress has the power of the purse, and I will ensure that funding for these agencies is not weaponized against the American people," Rosendale said in his letter.

He continued: "I request that the ATF and IRS cease conducting these Soviet-style intimidation raids."

At 0730hrs on June 14, 2023, Twenty (20) Heavy Armed Agents From the IRS Criminal Investigation and Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms Raided Highwood Creek Outfitters, a Gun Shop and Indoor Firing Range in Great Falls, MT.



Tom VanHoose, the Store Owner was Served a Warrant… pic.twitter.com/H7gomdt4sH — Tony Kambeitz (@Kambeitz9) June 17, 2023

Here's Rosendale's full letter to the ATF and IRS: