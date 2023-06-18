At Least 20 Shot, 1 Fatally, In "Illegal Street Takeover" Near Chicago

All hell broke out early Sunday morning at what some on social media have said was an "illegal street takeover" in the suburbs of Chicago. Local media reported at least 20 people were shot.

Battalion Chief Joe Ostrander with the Tri-State Fire Protection District told ABC 7 Chicago the incident occurred at a strip mall in south suburban Willowbrook early Sunday morning. The location is about 20 miles southwest of Chicago.

One witness said a large number of people gathered at the strip mall for a "Juneteenth celebration." And it was around 1230 am local time when at least 20 had been shot, one fatally.

"It was supposed to be like a Juneteenth celebration; we just started hearing shooting, so we dropped down until they stopped. They just kept going. After that, we literally scattered away," witness Markeshia Avery said.

Another witness said:

"We were all just out, and, next thing you know shots just kept going off; everybody ran, and it was chaos."

Someone else said:

"We just heard gunshots; at first it was one, but then it was a whole bunch of gunshots. After then we started running like, 'yo.' I looked at my friend, and we took off, running like crazy."

While we don't know if the event organizers had a permit or were authorized by the property owner, some on Twitter said it was "an illegal street takeover." Scenes from earlier this morning.

