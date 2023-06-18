Biden’s DOJ to Stop Police From Fighting Crime in ‘Murderapolis’

June 18, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

Minneapolis murder rates already more than doubled from 2019 to 2021. Somehow not satisfied with the lynching of police officers who restrained violent criminal George Floyd during his drug overdose, the resulting nationwide race riots, deaths, and doubling of the murder rate in Minneapolis. Attorney General Merrick Garland, running Biden’s DOJ, has announced a crackdown …



Read More...