‘Double-Talking’ Vaccine Scientist Refuses To Debate RFK Jr. Despite $1.5 Million Charity Pot

With Dr. Fauci having exited stage left, the MSM's has anointed a new vax-peddling talking head - Dr. Peter Hotez.

Last week, podcast giant Joe Rogan had Hotez on his show, where he proceeded to badmouth anti-vax presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. - before telling Rogan that he'd be 'uncomfortable' debating him.

Rogan also called him out for being a hypocrite;

In response, Rogan offered to donate $100,000 to charity if he would debate RFK Jr. - who basically called Hotez a little bitch:

For those who missed it, Matt Orfalea and Matt Taibbi spotlighted Hotez last week, calling him the "great double-talking vaccine scientist," for generally being full of shit.

Watch:

As the Epoch Times notes;

Over the weekend, Hotez, a frequent guest on CNN and NBC during the COVID-19 pandemic, posted a Vice article that claimed Spotify has “stopped even sort of trying to stem Joe Rogan’s vaccine misinformation” after the episode with Kennedy, 2024 presidential candidate and prominent skeptic of some childhood vaccines. That article essentially served as a hit-piece targeting Rogan, accusing him of fostering “misinformation” by allowing Kennedy on his program.

“It’s really true,” he wrote, adding that the interview is “just awful. And from all the online attacks I’m receiving after this absurd podcast, it’s clear many actually believe this nonsense.” Hotez is a vaccine scientist and a professor of molecular virology at Baylor College, a chair with the Texas Children’s Hospital, and also wrote about his daughter, titled, “Vaccines Did Not Cause Rachel’s Autism: My Journey as a Vaccine Scientist, Pediatrician, and Autism Dad.”

Oh really?

Rogan upped the stakes - offering to donate $100,000 to charity if Hotez would debate RFK Jr.

Others joined in - with investor Bill Ackman adding $150,000 to Rogan's wager.

Journalist Tim Pool added $100,000 to the pot, bringing the total up to $1.52 million.

Meanwhile, Hotez had a total meltdown on Twitter, basically telling Rogan 'let's take this offline.'

Triage...

The Atlantic's Tom "Leave Joe Biden alone" Nichols, who once tried to get West Point cadets kicked out of college for playing the circle game, thinks a debate would be below Hotez's station, tweeting "No medical professional should ever agree to do this. Never. It elevates the conspiracy guy, demeans the medical professional, and will only convince the kooks out there that RFK is right because a real doctor took the time to debate him."

"Never debate a conspiracy theorist," Nichols added, apparently unaware of the last half-decade of conspiracy theories coming true.

Rogan replies

"That would be a great suggestion if you could assure that the industry you were representing wasn’t completely captured by heartless monsters who have a history of some of the biggest criminal fines in human history because their deception has cost hundreds of thousands of people their lives," Rogan shot back. "It would be a great suggestion if the industry you were defending didn’t  occasionally look at human beings as an opportunity to generate insane wealth regardless of the tragic consequences.    But you can’t do that, so… maybe it would be a good idea to have a fucking debate."

Why wouldn't Hotez want to crush RFK Jr. with his towering intellect and 'science' on his side?

We think we know it'll go, if it ever happens (guest starring Tom Nichols as Master):

Tyler Durden Sun, 06/18/2023 - 13:00


