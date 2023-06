Dude, Where’s My Flying Car?

June 18, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

On December 13, 2022, the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory announced a breakthrough in fusion energy—an achievement that came "after more than 60 years of global research, development, engineering, and experimentation," according to the National Nuclear Security Administration. The post Dude, Where’s My Flying Car? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...