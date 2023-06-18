Fathers' Day Versus Mothers' Day

Father's Day will be celebrated in the U.S. today, and the National Retail Federation (NRF) estimates spending on dads around the country to hit a new record of $196.23 per person, totaling $22.9 billion.

As Statista's Martin Armstrong reports, the largest share of this money, according to NRF survey data, is expected to go on special outings such as dinner or brunch, followed by clothing and the fail-safe gift card.

Great, dad will surely be happy with that. That is, only if he doesn't start to tally up what mom got last month when the kids put together a gift for Mother's Day.

As Statista's infographic shows, spending on the May tradition is consistently and considerably higher than the version for the fathers.

You will find more infographics at Statista

This year, total spending on Mother's Day came to an impressive $35.7 billion, making for an average of $274.02 spent per person.