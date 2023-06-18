Spotify Exec Calls Prince Harry & Megan "F**king Grifters" After Split With Company

Disgraced royals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are "fucking grifters" according to Spotify executive Bill Simmons, reacting to a Thursday report that the Sussexes and Spotify had parted ways after inking a $20 million deal three years ago for their production company, Archewell.

"The fucking grifters. That’s the podcast we shoulda launched with them," said Simmons, who sold The Ringer to Spotify in 2020 and has risen through the ranks at the tech company. "I gotta get drunk one night and tell the story of the Zoom I had with Harry to try and help him with a podcast idea. It’s one of my best stories."

Bill Simmons absolutely HATES Prince Harry



We need to know what Harry said to Bill on that Zoom pic.twitter.com/lsxNoSPaCU — The r/BillSimmons Podcast (@rBillSimmonsPod) June 16, 2023

Among Archewell’s podcasts was Archetypes, which was hosted by Markle. The show explored the societal forces that have impeded the progress of women and welcomed guests like Trevor Noah, Mariah Carey, Mindy Kaling and Serena Williams. It did not get a second-season renewal, though it could potentially resurface on another platform. Markle last April signed with WME, with the agency also repping Archewell. Simmons did not hold his tongue about the royal couple even during the time they were under contract with Spotify. Last January, he blasted Prince Harry, saying it was “embarrassing” to be affiliated with the same company. -Deadline

"Shoot this guy to the sun," said Simmons. "I’m so tired of this guy. What does he bring to the table? He just whines about sh-t and keeps giving interviews. Who gives a sh-t? Who cares about your life? You weren’t even the favorite son. … You live in f-cking Montecito and you just sell documentaries and podcasts and nobody cares what you have to say about anything unless you talk about the royal family and you just complain about them."