As Violent Crime Skyrockets, Cops Arrest Innocent Man for Chalking Sidewalk Without a Permit
June 19, 2023 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY, videos“I was wrongfully kidnapped by two armed ‘peace officers’ over sidewalk chalk, on public property” San Antonio, TX — Earlier this year, San Antonio Police Chief William McManus presented his crime report to a public safety committee. It showed that crimes against people, property, and society skyrocketed in 2022 when compared to the previous year. McManus told …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments