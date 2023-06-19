The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Joe Biden Wants to Turn Your Elementary Schooler Into a Climate Justice Activist

June 19, 2023   |   Tags:

The Biden administration is using taxpayer funds to create "curricular materials" aimed at "empowering" K-12 students to become "climate justice action researchers and change agents," federal spending disclosures reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon show. The post Joe Biden Wants to Turn Your Elementary Schooler Into a Climate Justice Activist appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x