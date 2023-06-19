“Strangers on the Internet” Podcast Episode 34: Exclusive Interview with Jewish Matchmaking’s Stuart Chaseman

The thirty-fourth episode (Apple Podcasts link here and Spotify link here) of Strangers on the Internet with co-host and psychologist Michelle Lange features an exclusive interview with Stuart Chaseman, the middle-aged Chicagoan musician and entrepreneur who quickly emerged as the fan favorite of the Netflix show "Jewish Matchmaking." While TikToks declared him a male role model to emulate, conservative pundit Ben Shapiro singled him out for only wanting to date women with liberal values.

What Stuart has to say to Ben Shapiro, how Stuart experienced his own Beatlemania moment at a Jewish-Greek food festival in NYC, why a girlfriend lied to him for two years about her political views, and much more can be found on this podcast episode–along with a sneak peek at Stuart's latest music album!

