Tongues Of Fire Come To Rest On Biden And Fetterman As They Speak In Unknown Languages

June 19, 2023 | Tags: BABYLON BEE, SATIRE

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Prominent theologians speculated the world may be on the cusp of a new outpouring of the Holy Spirit after President Joe Biden and Senator John Fetterman began speaking in unknown languages and tongues of fire came to rest on them during a joint public appearance.



Read More...