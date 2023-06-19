The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Watch: Biden Press Secretary Declares Herself A “Historic Figure”

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has declared herself to be “a historic figure”.

“A year in this role, there’s been a couple of things that has made me incredibly proud. Many things have made me incredibly proud to be at that podium during this historic moment,” Jean-Pierre said during an interview on the grio.

“This is a historic administration. I’m a historic figure and I certainly walk in history every day. But this is also a historic making administration because of this president,” she added.

So humble.

KJP is, of course, referring to her skin colour and her sexuality, which she never misses a beat to harp on.

