Watch: Biden Press Secretary Declares Herself A "Historic Figure"

Authored by Steve Watson via Summit News,

Screenshot

Biden Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has declared herself to be “a historic figure”.

“A year in this role, there’s been a couple of things that has made me incredibly proud. Many things have made me incredibly proud to be at that podium during this historic moment,” Jean-Pierre said during an interview on the grio.

“This is a historic administration. I’m a historic figure and I certainly walk in history every day. But this is also a historic making administration because of this president,” she added.

Karine Jean-Pierre: "I'm a historic figure and I certainly walk in history every day." pic.twitter.com/dWrlacCZh1 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 17, 2023

So humble.

KJP is, of course, referring to her skin colour and her sexuality, which she never misses a beat to harp on.

Twitter had a field day:

Going down in history as one of the biggest morons of all time. pic.twitter.com/PnwpHAwhQv — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) June 19, 2023

Misspelled “hysteric.” — XMayor (@MayorKrauss) June 17, 2023

Historic disaster — L L R (@pathforward327) June 17, 2023