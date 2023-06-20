Brickbat: You Won’t Be Needing That

San Fernando, California, police officer Jeffrey King has been charged with second-degree robbery and extortion, both felonies, as well as misdemeanor petty theft. Prosecutors claim King took a cellphone and cash from a man he arrested for domestic violence. He turned the cellphone over to a supervisor but kept the cash. Prosecutors did not say how much cash King took. The police department did not immediately respond when the Los Angeles Times asked if King was still at work.

