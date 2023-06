CBS Journalist Had Harrowing Experience Inside Missing Titanic Submersible Just Last Year

June 20, 2023 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A 2022 voyage to the wreck of the Titanic was anything but smooth last year when CBS journalist David Pogue made the trip, with the vessel getting lost once on […] The post CBS Journalist Had Harrowing Experience Inside Missing Titanic Submersible Just Last Year appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...