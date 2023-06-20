The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

Climate Activists ‘Brutalized’ by Security While Protesting Biden Energy Secretary

June 20, 2023   |   Tags:

Protesters at a Monday event where Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm was speaking were forcibly removed, or "brutalized" as the activists described it, after interrupting her remarks on climate change. The post Climate Activists 'Brutalized' by Security While Protesting Biden Energy Secretary appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


