The Best Libertarian News From The Best Libertarian Sites, Daily.

FBI Make-Work Entrapment Schemes: Creating Criminals in Order to Arrest Them

June 20, 2023   |   Tags: ,
“Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster.”— Friedrich Nietzsche We’re not dealing with a government that exists to serve its people, protect their liberties and ensure their happiness. Rather, we are the unfortunate victims of the diabolical machinations of a make-works program carried out on …


Read More...

Tags: ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x